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Hotels for sale in Macerata, Italy

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2 properties total found
Hotel 600 m² in Borgo Pintura, Italy
Hotel 600 m²
Borgo Pintura, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 600 m²
Reference number: N1485 Property name: Casa Mistica Location: In country Town/City: …
Price on request
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Hotel 3 000 m² in Porto Recanati, Italy
Hotel 3 000 m²
Porto Recanati, Italy
Rooms 55
Area 3 000 m²
38-room hotel with two restaurant stairs and 5000 square meters of area for parking Two buil…
Price on request
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