Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Commercial
  4. Lucca
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Lucca, Italy

сommercial property
5
Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Rooms 6
TIV-00885.00002. Уютный отель 4* у берегов Тосканы4* отель в очень тихом районе города в 200…
€11,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir