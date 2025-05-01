Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lonato del Garda
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Lonato del Garda, Italy

villas
15
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 320 m²
GA-V001559. Превосходная вилла с видом на озеро в Лонато-дель-ГардаРасположенная в элегантно…
$2,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go