Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lombardy
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Lombardy, Italy

сommercial property
26
hotels
3
Manufacture Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
WORKING HYDROELECTRIC POWER STATION in Angera, Italy
WORKING HYDROELECTRIC POWER STATION
Angera, Italy
An operational 1 MW hydroelectric power plant located in Italy is available for sale. The pl…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go