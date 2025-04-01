Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lecco
  4. Commercial
  5. Established business

Business for Sale in Lecco, Italy

Established business Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
BUSINESS FOR SALE, SOLAR POWER PLANT, ITALY in Merate, Italy
BUSINESS FOR SALE, SOLAR POWER PLANT, ITALY
Merate, Italy
Land for construction of 5 MW solar power plant with all permits for sale. Turnkey construct…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes