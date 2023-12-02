Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Lecce
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Lecce, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Villa 19 rooms in Lecce, Italy
Villa 19 rooms
Lecce, Italy
Rooms 19
Bathrooms count 11
Area 1 000 m²
A beautiful historic residence of distinction, built in 1820 by Luigi Morrone on the commiss…
€3,20M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Diso, Italy
Villa 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Diso, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 535 m²
The 500-square-meter property is spread over two floors and surrounded by a furnished garden…
€1,20M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in San Cesario di Lecce, Italy
Villa 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
San Cesario di Lecce, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
San Cesario: a few km from Lecce, we offer for sale beautiful villa surrounded by 22,000 sqm…
€720,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata in Nardo, Italy
Villa 7 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata
Nardo, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
Detached villa on a raised floor, with three entrances. Located near the Four Columns, it ha…
€580,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 10 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico in Gagliano del Capo, Italy
Villa 10 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Gagliano del Capo, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
A few steps from the center of the beautiful Santa Maria di Leuca, we propose in Exclusive V…
€2,75M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Nardo, Italy
Villa 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Nardo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
We present a detached villa leased in contrada Torsano behind Torre Inserraglio, fenced on e…
€590,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 19 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata in Sannicola, Italy
Villa 19 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata
Sannicola, Italy
Rooms 19
Bathrooms count 8
Area 530 m²
Access of the above property is leased on a main artery that is about one km from the urban …
€1,70M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Gallipoli, Italy
Villa 5 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Gallipoli, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Today we present a property in the heart of the historic center of Gallipoli. We are right o…
€1,35M
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Lecce, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir