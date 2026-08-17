Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lecce
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Lecce, Italy

;
houses
8
8 properties total found
Villa 8 rooms in Diso, Italy
Villa 8 rooms
Diso, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 535 m²
The 500-square-meter property is spread over two floors and surrounded by a furnished garden…
$1,31M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Maria al Bagno, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Maria al Bagno, Italy
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
Detached villa on a raised floor, with three entrances. Located near the Four Columns, it ha…
$635,019
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Gallipoli, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Gallipoli, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Today we present a property in the heart of the historic center of Gallipoli. We are right o…
$1,48M
Leave a request
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Cesario di Lecce, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Cesario di Lecce, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
San Cesario: a few km from Lecce, we offer for sale beautiful villa surrounded by 22,000 sqm…
$788,300
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Gagliano del Capo, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Gagliano del Capo, Italy
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
A few steps from the center of the beautiful Santa Maria di Leuca, we propose in Exclusive V…
$3,01M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Nardo, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Nardo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
We present a detached villa leased in contrada Torsano behind Torre Inserraglio, fenced on e…
$645,968
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa 10 bedrooms in Galatone, Italy
Villa 10 bedrooms
Galatone, Italy
Rooms 19
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 8
Area 530 m²
Access of the above property is leased on a main artery that is about one km from the urban …
$1,86M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Lecce, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lecce, Italy
Rooms 19
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 11
Area 1 000 m²
A beautiful historic residence of distinction, built in 1820 by Luigi Morrone on the commiss…
$3,50M
Leave a request

Properties features in Lecce, Italy

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go