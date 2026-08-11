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Apartments for sale in Laveno Mombello, Italy

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2 bedroom apartment in Ponte, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Ponte, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
PL-PR_A35. Продаются квартиры с изумительным видом на озеро в живописном поселке ЛавеноВ бла…
$246,162
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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