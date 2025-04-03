Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Itri
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Itri, Italy

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with Air conditioner, with Terrace in Itri, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with Air conditioner, with Terrace
Itri, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
An elegant villa in Lazio, built in Moroccan style, is located a hill between Sperloga and G…
$755,647
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes