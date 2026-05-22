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Villas for monthly rent in Provincia di Imperia, Italy

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4 bedroom Villa in Ospedaletti, Italy
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4 bedroom Villa
Ospedaletti, Italy
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 338 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive furnished villa with sea views in Ospedaletti, located in a quiet prestigious resi…
$6,977
per month
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