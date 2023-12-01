Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Gattico-Veruno
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Gattico-Veruno, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 rooms in Veruno, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Veruno, Italy
Rooms 4
PO-10. ВИЛЛА В ИТАЛИИ НА ОЗЕРЕ МАДЖОРЕ Отдельный дом на 3 уровнях, на первом этаже состоит и…
€520,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Veruno, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Veruno, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
PO-080617. Вилла рустико в зоне Озера МаджореПродается вилла/ рустико в зоне Озера Маджоре (…
€1,10M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский

Properties features in Gattico-Veruno, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir