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Residential properties for sale in Gattico Veruno, Italy

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2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Veruno, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Veruno, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 700 m²
PO-080617. Вилла рустико в зоне Озера МаджореПродается вилла/ рустико в зоне Озера Маджоре (…
$1,29M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Veruno, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Veruno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
PO-10. ВИЛЛА В ИТАЛИИ НА ОЗЕРЕ МАДЖОРЕ Отдельный дом на 3 уровнях, на первом этаже состоит и…
$609,544
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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