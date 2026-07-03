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Villas for sale in Frosinone, Italy

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Villa in Veroli, Italy
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Villa
Veroli, Italy
Number of floors 2
Villa SFOGLIO ANTOLINI VAGLIANO. Veneto. FRESKY XVIII century.Treviso province, Veneto regio…
$5,41M
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