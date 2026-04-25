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Villas for sale in Follo, Italy

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Villa 5 bedrooms in La Serra, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
La Serra, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 240 m²
SIR-150515-2. Вилла с садом в городе Леричи Средиземноморский сад более 7000 кв. метров окру…
$8,21M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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