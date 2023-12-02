Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Foggia
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Foggia, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 7 rooms with Canna Fumaria, with road in Chieuti, Italy
Villa 7 rooms with Canna Fumaria, with road
Chieuti, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
In a hilly area a few kilometres from the sea is this wonderful farmhouse that was completel…
€565,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Foggia, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir