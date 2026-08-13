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Residential properties for sale in Foggia, Italy

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1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chieuti, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chieuti, Italy
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
In a hilly area a few kilometres from the sea is this wonderful farmhouse that was completel…
$618,596
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Properties features in Foggia, Italy

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Luxury
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