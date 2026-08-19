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Villas for sale in Fermo, Italy

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Villa 5 bedrooms in SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 10 200 m²
BG-ABIV5401U . Древняя вилла в Порто Сан ЭльпидиоВилла 1780 года в Порто Сан Эльпидио, в 8 к…
$2,58M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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