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Hotels for sale in Fermo, Italy

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2 properties total found
Hotel 550 m² in Lapedona, Italy
Hotel 550 m²
Lapedona, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 550 m²
The building is on three levels for about 550 square meters with apartments, one-room cellar…
Price on request
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Hotel 700 m² in Lapedona, Italy
Hotel 700 m²
Lapedona, Italy
Rooms 23
Area 700 m²
Sea view farmhouse on two levels for over 700 m2. Restaurant area kitchen services and sixte…
Price on request
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