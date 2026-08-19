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Сommercial property in Fermo, Italy

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7 properties total found
Hotel 550 m² in Lapedona, Italy
Hotel 550 m²
Lapedona, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 550 m²
The building is on three levels for about 550 square meters with apartments, one-room cellar…
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Commercial property 1 000 m² in Montappone, Italy
Commercial property 1 000 m²
Montappone, Italy
Rooms 23
Area 1 000 m²
Detached house partially unfinished on several levels for over 1,000 m2. On the ground floor…
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Hotel 700 m² in Lapedona, Italy
Hotel 700 m²
Lapedona, Italy
Rooms 23
Area 700 m²
Sea view farmhouse on two levels for over 700 m2. Restaurant area kitchen services and sixte…
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Commercial property 140 m² in Massa Fermana, Italy
Commercial property 140 m²
Massa Fermana, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 140 m²
Reference number: N578 Property name: Casa Tibu II Location: In country Town/City: …
$58,131
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Commercial property 200 m² in Monte Vidon Corrado, Italy
Commercial property 200 m²
Monte Vidon Corrado, Italy
Area 200 m²
Recently built artisan warehouse with H=6 m in a prefabricated structure. Lot surface area 1,300 m2
$232,525
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Commercial property 600 m² in Montappone, Italy
Commercial property 600 m²
Montappone, Italy
Rooms 21
Area 600 m²
Large farmhouse under renovation (earthquake funds) with the construction of 5 new apartment…
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 140 m² in Monte Vidon Corrado, Italy
Commercial property 140 m²
Monte Vidon Corrado, Italy
Area 140 m²
Shed on the outskirts of the village square of 82 square meters (possibility to buy two adja…
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