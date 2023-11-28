Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Fermo, Italy

Commercial real estate in Montappone, Italy
Commercial real estate
Montappone, Italy
Rooms 23
Area 1 000 m²
Price on request
Hotel 16 rooms in Lapedona, Italy
Hotel 16 rooms
Lapedona, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 550 m²
The building is on three levels for about 550 square meters with apartments, one-room cellar…
Price on request
Commercial in Montappone, Italy
Commercial
Montappone, Italy
Area 140 m²
Shed on the outskirts of the village square of 82 square meters (possibility to buy two adja…
Price on request
Commercial 8 rooms with Bedrooms in Massa Fermana, Italy
Commercial 8 rooms with Bedrooms
Massa Fermana, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 140 m²
Reference number: N578 Property name: Casa Tibu II Location: In country Town/City: …
Price on request
