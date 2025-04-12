Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Crotone
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Crotone, Italy

2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Ciro Marina, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Ciro Marina, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 1
Small residential complex for only 22 apartments. Located in Torretta di Crucoli. Golden Bea…
$92,786
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ciro Marina, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ciro Marina, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Small residential complex for only 22 apartments. Located in Torretta di Crucoli. Golden Bea…
$109,160
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Crotone, Italy

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes