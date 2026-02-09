Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Crespina Lorenzana
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Crespina Lorenzana, Italy

1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Crespina, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Crespina, Italy
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
Floor 5/3
Prestigious historic residence with pool and hospitality business. In the beautiful Pistoia…
$946,482
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Crespina Lorenzana, Italy

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go