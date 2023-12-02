Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Cosenza, Italy

2 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Cariati, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cariati, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Small residential complex for only 22 apartments. Located in Torretta d…
€100,000
€100,000
2 room apartment in Cariati, Italy
2 room apartment
Cariati, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 1
Small residential complex for only 22 apartments. Located in Torretta d…
€85,000
€85,000
