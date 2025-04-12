Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Villas for sale in Citta di Castello, Italy

1 property total found
Villa 9 bedrooms with parking, with Balcony, with Air conditioner in Citta di Castello, Italy
Villa 9 bedrooms with parking, with Balcony, with Air conditioner
Citta di Castello, Italy
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 070 m²
$3,41M
