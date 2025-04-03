Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Cisterna di Latina, Italy

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
5 bedroom house in Manerba del Garda, Italy
5 bedroom house
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 550 m²
A charming palace, unique for its spacious rooms with frescoes, the details of which are so …
$1,78M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pozzolengo, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pozzolengo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Spacious head house, ideal for young couples or families with children, situated in the quie…
$295,612
1 bedroom apartment in Pizzo, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Pizzo, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
Bright cozy apartment right in the center of Pizzo!    Do not miss this opportunity - apartm…
$76,412
Villa 3 bedrooms in Puegnago del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Puegnago del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 165 m²
GH-PV003571. Новая вилла на двух уровняхПуэньяго-дель-Гарда, в совершенно новом районе, уто…
$468,623
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moniga del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moniga del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 221 m²
Enchanting plot of approx. 1,100/1,200 sqm with approved project for a lakeside villa soon t…
$2,41M
4 room apartment in Montottone, Italy
4 room apartment
Montottone, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Apartments in the historic center under construction old brick and wooden floors Various siz…
Price on request
Villa 22 bedrooms with road in Pontassieve, Italy
Villa 22 bedrooms with road
Pontassieve, Italy
Rooms 31
Bedrooms 22
Bathrooms count 33
Area 2 000 m²
In the town of Pontassieve just 20 minutes from Florence, we find this Splendid property, wh…
$5,26M
House 14 rooms in Campofilone, Italy
House 14 rooms
Campofilone, Italy
Rooms 14
Area 300 m²
Casale sea of 300 sqm with dependance of 30 sqm and land of about 2.0 hectares with olive an…
$398,385
Villa 11 rooms in Civitanova Marche, Italy
Villa 11 rooms
Civitanova Marche, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 345 m²
Villa on three floors with six bedrooms, six bathrooms staggered two kitchens, two living ro…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Stresa, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
FP-T238. Престижные Апартаменты на продажу в БавеноВ престижной исторической вилле разделён…
$1,07M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Castelnuovo del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castelnuovo del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
GH-230519-1. Современные виллы рядом с городком Гарда.Современные виллы на холмах рядом с го…
$1,20M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Belgirate, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Belgirate, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
FP-T536. Дом в нескольких шагах от озера МаджореНа исторической улице Конелли в центре Бельд…
$316,048
