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Villas for sale in Chieti, Italy

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4 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Colledimezzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Colledimezzo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
IT-060718-4. Продается вилла на озере di Bomba с большим участком землиABRUZZO  COLLEDEMEZZO…
$257,884
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Francavilla al Mare, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Francavilla al Mare, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
РО-171016. Прекрасная вилла Александра в самом сердце ИталииУникальное предложение на рынке …
$1,99M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Colledimezzo, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Colledimezzo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 617 m²
ARH-060718-5. Дом с садом в средневековом городе с видом на горы и озероЦена снижена до 100 …
$117,220
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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Villa in Colledimezzo, Italy
Villa
Colledimezzo, Italy
Area 430 m²
ARH-180220-3. Вилла на стадии строительства в КолледимеццоЦена снижена до 180 000 евро Необ…
$210,996
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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Properties features in Chieti, Italy

with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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