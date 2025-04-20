Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Chieti
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Chieti, Italy

villas
4
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa in Colledimezzo, Italy
Villa
Colledimezzo, Italy
Area 430 m²
ARH-180220-3. Вилла на стадии строительства в КолледимеццоЦена снижена до 180 000 евро Необ…
$196,168
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Chieti, Italy

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes