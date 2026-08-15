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Hotels for sale in Chieti, Italy

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Hotel in Giuliano Teatino, Italy
Hotel
Giuliano Teatino, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
SN-201216. Auction! Hotel 4 stars, Adriatic CoastAdriatic coast. In the very center of the r…
$3,11M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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