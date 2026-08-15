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Сommercial property in Chieti, Italy

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2 properties total found
Hotel in Giuliano Teatino, Italy
Hotel
Giuliano Teatino, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
SN-201216. Auction! Hotel 4 stars, Adriatic CoastAdriatic coast. In the very center of the r…
$3,11M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 600 m² in Sambuceto, Italy
Commercial property 600 m²
Sambuceto, Italy
Area 600 m²
A few km from the sea, this pretty little hamlet consists of three farmhouses to be complete…
Price on request
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