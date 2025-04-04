Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Catania
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Catania, Italy

House Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
House 13 rooms in Terni, Italy
House 13 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 13
Area 300 m²
With home court on two floors plus attic is not habitable structure to be reviewed both inte…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
Area 15 000 m²
Building area adjacent to State Road 16 for a maximum volume of about 50,000 cubic meters wi…
Price on request
Leave a request
House 14 rooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
House 14 rooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 14
Area 750 m²
House to renovate in the historic center with an 800 sqm fenced garden. Two levels for a tot…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 118 m²
LH-2Q23. Квартира в продаже в Сан-PемоСан-Ремо, фантастически расположенная 3-комнатная ква…
$397,785
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ranco, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ranco, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 950 m²
FP-T917. Эпохальная вилла начала 19 века с причалом и флигелемВ Ранко непосредственно на бер…
$3,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Vercana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Vercana, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
In the town center of Domaso and a stone's throw from its beautiful lakefront and the pier, …
$328,458
Leave a request
Apartment in Milan, Italy
Apartment
Milan, Italy
Area 55 m²
In the heart of Milan, in the quiet and green area of ​​Rembrandt - San Siro, a unique resid…
$378,133
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 4 bedrooms in Verbania, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
FP-3226. Старинная вилла с частным пляжемСтаринная вилла прямо на озере с частными пляжем и …
$4,36M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bivona, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Bivona, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Apartment of the first floor composed of two rooms plus bathroom for an area of 26 sqm appro…
$29,692
Leave a request
6 room apartment in Terni, Italy
6 room apartment
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 140 m²
140 sqm apartment on the first floor in a condominium of only two units. Large living room c…
$265,709
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with Swimming pool in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms with Swimming pool
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 85 m²
GH-LV04726. Угловой таунхаус с видом на озероВ Гаино (районе городка Тосколано Мадерно), в к…
$414,132
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 700 m²
FP-T975. Изысканная историческая вилла с плавучим докомВ нескольких шагах от набережной Лаве…
$2,72M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski

Properties features in Catania, Italy

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes