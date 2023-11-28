Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Commercial
  4. Catania

Commercial real estate in Catania, Italy

1 property total found
Commercial with garden, with internet, with heating in Catania, Italy
Commercial with garden, with internet, with heating
Catania, Italy
Area 1 100 m²
Production of olive oil is locateded in Sambuka-di-Sicily and Sicily. Both wine and olive oi…
€4,20M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir