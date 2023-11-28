Residential properties for sale in Catania, Italy

Show property on map Show properties list
9 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Piedimonte Etneo, Italy
9 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Piedimonte Etneo, Italy
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 25
Area 700 m²
Ancient 19th century villa at the foot of Etna volcano in Sicilian style with pool and amazi…
€1,25M
House with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Catania, Italy
House with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Catania, Italy
Area 3 m²
The nice house is close to the major city of Catania, Sicily. Catania is located between the…
€140,000
House with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden in Catania, Italy
House with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Catania, Italy
Area 3 m²
The beautiful three-storey house is located near Catania, Sicily. The villa offers stunning …
€250,000
4 room house with furniture, with garden, with private pool in Catania, Italy
4 room house with furniture, with garden, with private pool
Catania, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Area 410 m²
The beautiful house is located on a hill in the prestigious district of Catania, Sicily Vil…
€2,50M
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Catania, Italy
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Catania, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
The beautiful two-storey house is located near Catania, in the resort town, Sicily. The sand…
€650,000
