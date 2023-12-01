Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Campobasso
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Campobasso, Italy

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 4 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Duronia, Italy
Villa 4 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Duronia, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/2
A rather unique house located in a spacious, bright and traffic free landlot totalling aroun…
€139,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
4 room house with needs repair, with high speed internet access, with forest view in Baranello, Italy
4 room house with needs repair, with high speed internet access, with forest view
Baranello, Italy
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
This could become the house of your dreams in one of Italy's most fascinating regions: Molis…
€44,800
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
3 room house with fridge, with stove, with gas heating in Fossalto, Italy
3 room house with fridge, with stove, with gas heating
Fossalto, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/3
Gracious country house with a stunning view on the Molise hills. This picturesque place is i…
€82,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English

Properties features in Campobasso, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir