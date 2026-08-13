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Residential properties for sale in Caltanissetta, Italy

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1 property total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Santa Caterina Villarmosa, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Santa Caterina Villarmosa, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
BS-150-19. Панорамная вилла с частным выходом к морюКомнат: 4 Общая площадь: 140 Mq. Общая ж…
$339,938
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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