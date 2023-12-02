Houses for sale in Brindisi, Italy

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with Parking / Garage in Brindisi, Italy
Villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with Parking / Garage
Brindisi, Italy
Villaggio was built in 2011. Located on the seashore, in a zone with a well-developed touris…
Price on request
Villa 10 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Brindisi, Italy
Villa 10 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Brindisi, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
A chic villa with a swimming pool surrounded by a wonderful garden, located right on the bea…
€3,70M
Villa with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Brindisi, Italy
Villa with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Brindisi, Italy
Area 320 m²
New villa with pool and sea views. Located on the green hills of Marina di Salve. The buildi…
€1,80M
Villa 4 rooms with electricity in Brindisi, Italy
Villa 4 rooms with electricity
Brindisi, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Salento style villa located on a hill with panoramic views 300 meters from the sea. The buil…
€850,000
House with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ostuni, Italy
House with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ostuni, Italy
Area 4 m²
Elegant house - trulli is located in a quiet area 7 km from Ostouni, Apulia. The villa is su…
€750,000
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden in Ostuni, Italy
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Ostuni, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
The beautiful house, built in a typical Puli style, is located 7 km from Ostuni, Apulia. Jus…
€950,000
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ostuni, Italy
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ostuni, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
The nice house is only 3 km from Ostuni, Apulia. The area of the villa is 100 square meters,…
€390,000
Villa 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ostuni, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ostuni, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
Apulia, a luxurious villa overlooking the sea and mountains. The house is located nearby the…
€2,55M
