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Apartments for sale in Brenzone sul Garda, Italy

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2 bedroom apartment in Magugnano, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Magugnano, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
GH-SB304-2. Апартаменты с видом на озероКвартира на втором этаже здания, состоящего всего из…
$468,880
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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