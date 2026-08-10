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Residential properties for sale in Brenzone sul Garda, Italy

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2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Magugnano, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Magugnano, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
GH-SB304-2. Апартаменты с видом на озероКвартира на втором этаже здания, состоящего всего из…
$468,880
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Porto, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Porto, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
In the quiet atmosphere of the old town of Castello di Brenzone, there is a three-level town…
$569,328
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