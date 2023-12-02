Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Brenzone sul Garda

Residential properties for sale in Brenzone sul Garda, Italy

houses
3
4 properties total found
2 room apartment in Magugnano, Italy
2 room apartment
Magugnano, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
GH-SB304-2. Апартаменты с видом на озероКвартира на втором этаже здания, состоящего всего из…
€400,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms in Magugnano, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Magugnano, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 350 m²
VB-020218-2. Красивая вилла в БардолиноКрасивая вилла в Бардолино. Площадь 350 кв.м, 3 спаль…
€1,35M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms in Magugnano, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Magugnano, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 1 000 m²
VB-020218-1. Вилла в БордолиноВилла в Бордолино, 3 спальни, 4 ванны, 2 огромные террасы с ви…
€1,50M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 rooms in Magugnano, Italy
Villa 3 rooms
Magugnano, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
VB-020218. Красивая вилла в Брензоне, с бассейном и видом на озероКрасивая вилла в Брензоне,…
€1,10M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский

Properties features in Brenzone sul Garda, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir