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Mountain View Houses for Sale in Borgo dAnaunia, Italy

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House 10 bedrooms in Malosco, Italy
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House 10 bedrooms
Malosco, Italy
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 615 m²
Number of floors 4
Nestled in the tranquility of Val di Non, this authentic mountain house presents itself as a…
$921,727
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Properties features in Borgo dAnaunia, Italy

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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