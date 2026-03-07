Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Borgo dAnaunia
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Borgo dAnaunia, Italy

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House 10 bedrooms in Malosco, Italy
UP UP
House 10 bedrooms
Malosco, Italy
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 615 m²
Number of floors 4
Nestled in the tranquility of Val di Non, this authentic mountain house presents itself as a…
$921,727
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Deutsch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Borgo dAnaunia, Italy

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go