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Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Bordighera, Italy

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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/2
On the border with the famous Bordiguera we offer for sale an exclusive apartment on the top…
$926,016
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