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Apartments with garden for sale in Bordighera, Italy

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1 BHK
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2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bordighera, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/2
On the border with the famous Bordiguera we offer for sale three exclusive apartments. Locat…
$804,348
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1 bedroom apartment in Bordighera, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 2
On the border with the famous Bordiguera we offer for sale an exclusive apartment. Located i…
$521,486
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Italiano
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