Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Basilicata
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Basilicata, Italy

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms with Balcony, new building, with Air conditioner in Policoro, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms with Balcony, new building, with Air conditioner
Policoro, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Marinagri — luxury resort in Basilicata, is located near Polycoro, province of Matera, with …
$671,634
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Basilicata, Italy

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes