Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Avegno
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Avegno, Italy

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Portofino, Italy
Villa 7 bedrooms
Portofino, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 350 m²
In a picturesque place Portofino , a luxury villa is sold near the crystal clear sea. Vill…
$21,84M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Avegno, Italy

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go