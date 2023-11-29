Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Asti, Italy

Castle with air conditioning, with garden, with heating in Asti, Italy
Castle with air conditioning, with garden, with heating
Asti, Italy
The chic castle is located in the small town of Lang, Piedmont. This unique structure dates …
€2,90M
House with air conditioning, with garden, with heating in Asti, Italy
House with air conditioning, with garden, with heating
Asti, Italy
Area 4 m²
The beautiful stone house is close to the town of Asti, Piedmont. It is surrounded by a park…
€1,25M
House with garden, with heating, with    Постпродажное управление in Asti, Italy
House with garden, with heating, with    Постпродажное управление
Asti, Italy
The house is located in Pezzolo Valle Uzzon, Piedmont. Just 50 km from the villa is the reso…
€850,000
4 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with private pool in Asti, Italy
4 room house with air conditioning, with garden, with private pool
Asti, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
The nice house is located in Castello di Annon, Piedmont. Nearby is the Tanaro River. Only 1…
€1,08M
3 room house with furniture, with garden, with heating in Asti, Italy
3 room house with furniture, with garden, with heating
Asti, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 350 m²
The beautiful house is located 20 km from Casale Montferrato, Piedmont. Only 90 km away is M…
€690,000
