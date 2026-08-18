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Сommercial property in Ascoli Piceno, Italy

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2 properties total found
Commercial property 900 m² in Acquasanta Terme, Italy
Commercial property 900 m²
Acquasanta Terme, Italy
Rooms 34
Area 900 m²
Reference number: N998 Property name: Casa Piedicava Location: In country Town/City: …
Price on request
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Commercial property 10 000 m² in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Commercial property 10 000 m²
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Area 10 000 m²
Shopping center along the state road in a privileged and central position between Marche and…
Price on request
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