Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Alessandria
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Alessandria, Italy

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Malvicino, Italy
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Malvicino, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 182 m²
In the North of Italy, in Piedmont, near the town of Aqui Terme, a villa is offered, located…
€190,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Alessandria, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir