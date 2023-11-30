Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Commercial
  4. Agrigento
  5. Warehouses

Warehouses for sale in Agrigento, Italy

сommercial property
3
Warehouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Warehouse in Cianciana, Italy
Warehouse
Cianciana, Italy
Area 30 m²
Garage in Via Antonino Amato which covers an area of 30 sqm, to be noted that due to the hei…
€15,000
Leave a request
Warehouse in Cianciana, Italy
Warehouse
Cianciana, Italy
Area 70 m²
Storeroom of approx 70 sqm with connecting garage of approx 20 sqm in rustic style.   …
€19,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir