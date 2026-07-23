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Residential properties for sale in Safed, Israel

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apartments
3
3 properties total found
4 room apartment in Safed, Israel
4 room apartment
Safed, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
An exceptional address in the heart of a biblical earth Living here is not just choosing an …
$583,840
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5 room apartment in Safed, Israel
5 room apartment
Safed, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 126 m²
An exceptional address in the heart of a biblical earth Living here is not just choosing an …
$606,800
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3 room apartment in Safed, Israel
3 room apartment
Safed, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
An exceptional address in the heart of a biblical earth Living here is not just choosing an …
$519,880
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