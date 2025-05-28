Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. yryyt hwd hsrwn mynhl hkspym
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in yryyt hwd hsrwn mynhl hkspym, Israel

Cottage Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 7 rooms in Raanana, Israel
Cottage 7 rooms
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 7
Area 250 m²
Nice cottage of 7 pieces. with elevator. Renove. Large terrace. Quiet neighborhood. 250 m2 o…
$2,75M
Leave a request
Cottage 8 rooms in Raanana, Israel
Cottage 8 rooms
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 8
Area 345 m²
Very nice cottage of 8 pieces. A side of school Bilou. modern spacious and clear. 4 levels w…
$2,44M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in yryyt hwd hsrwn mynhl hkspym, Israel

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go