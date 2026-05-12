Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Duplex

Monthly rent of duplexes in Tel Aviv Subdistrict, Israel

;
Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 4 rooms in Herzliya, Israel
Duplex 4 rooms
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 244 m²
Located by the sea, Marina Herzliya Pituach. Sublime duplex penthouse (furnished or empty) o…
$8,600
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go