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Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Tel Aviv Subdistrict, Israel

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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
Floor 6/7
For sale in Tel Aviv.Triplex on line one by the sea. With gorgeous sea views.7 storey house …
Price on request
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